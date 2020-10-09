Mary Maurine Means, 90, of Granby, MO, formerly Mary Bell passed away on Saturday,

October 3, 2020. She was born, December 22, 1929 in Granby. Her parents, Paul K. and Lura

(McDaniel) White of Granby, preceded her in death. She graduated from Granby High School.

Mary is survived by her three children; Scott Creson (Sue), Sandy Haskins (Joe), Greg Creson

(Mary Beth), and Rick Creson (Jill) stepson. Mary has six grandchildren: Dan Haskins, Christen

Lee, Lacey Drake, Sarah Haskins, Josh Creson and Shelby Roberts. She had eleven great-

grandchildren. Mary was one of eight siblings. She has two surviving brothers: Jim (Theresa)

White and Terry (Delores) White. Mary had five siblings that preceded her in death: Robert

(Bob) White, Anne Muse, Jack White, Betty Sappington, and Paulette Renard.

She spent her career at the Granby Manufacturing Company/Work Wear Manufacturing

Corporation until her retirement. Mary started on the line as a sewing machine operator, was

promoted to floor lady and later became the first female manager at Work Wear Manufacturing

Corporation. She served as Mayor Pro Temp for the City of Granby. Mary was a member of the

Granby Church of Christ.

Mary dearly loved and was devoted to her family, her garden and beloved pets; Patches, Molly

and Misty. She was a wonderful, generous cook that will be remembered for the best pie crusts,

cinnamon rolls, Thanksgiving dressing and cornbread. Mary was a talented seamstress who

created handmade quilts for her whole family and was always available to patch a torn pair of

jeans, fix a zipper, shorten pants, or make beautiful curtains. She was just as adept at pulling a

tooth or splinter as she was at playing football with her grandchildren. Mary loved crossword

puzzles and watching TV, especially her beloved Magnum, P.I. She left her family and friends

with so many wonderful moments and memories, bless you Mary, bless you Grandma, and bless

you Mom. You made us all better people.

A private family graveside service will be held.

Memorials to Mary should be mailed to Greenwood Cemetery, c/o Terry White 6848 Highway E,

Granby, Mo 64844.

SPECIAL NOTE: Clark Funeral Home will continue to follow social distancing protocols as

advised by the CDC and the State of Missouri.

Online condolences may be posted at www.clarkfuneralhomes.com

Services are under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, MO.