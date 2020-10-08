Timothy Miller passed away Monday Oct. 5, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND, after a courageous eight-year battle with lung cancer.

Timothy Miller passed away Monday Oct. 5, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND, after a courageous eight-year battle with lung cancer. Tim was born April 26, 1959, in Devils Lake, ND, to Gayl and JoAnn (Davidson) Miller. Tim was raised in St. Michael, ND, and later moved to Hillsboro, ND. He was employed and retired at American Crystal Sugar. Tim was united in marriage to his beloved wife, Cheryl Miller (Brandvold), on May 9, 2002. He was a founding father of the Spirit Lake Riders Motorcycle Club and one of his favorite activities was riding his motorcycle with Cheryl and the brothers and sisters. He also enjoyed woodworking. Tim is survived by; his wife, Cheryl; mother, JoAnn; siblings, Diane Anderson (Ronald), Gail Melville, Randy Miller (Janet), Danny Miller (Donna), and Leith Devier (Chad). Tim had several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. Tim was preceded in death by; his father, Gayl; and his nephew, Daniel Yali. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Friday, Oct. 9 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake. Visitation on Saturday will be at the funeral home from 9 until 10 a.m. with a procession to the Devils Lake Cemetery at 10 a.m. Funeral Services will be at the cemetery on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Scott J. Kruse, of Rock Church of Fargo. A time of fellowship will follow the graveside service at Rosevelt Park in Devils Lake. Casket Bearers will be; Tim's nephews, Andrew Miller, Tanner Devier (also a godson), David Yali and John Bachmeier; and lifelong friends, Gary Matthews and Bob Schempp. Special Tributes by Jeff and Deb Barr. Please keep in mind your health and safety and that of others when attending any of the services.