Miller County Press Release:

On 8-8-20, deputies responded to a residence in Olean, MO in Miller County for a death investigation of a 29-year-old female who appeared to have died from a drug overdose, which was later confirmed as a fentanyl overdose from an autopsy. Further investigation led to a suspect identified as Wiliam Kyle Crooks, 29, of Columbia, MO.

Crooks was located and taken into custody on 10-7-20 by Miller County detectives with the assistance of Boone County Sheriff's Office. On 10-8-20, Crooks was charged by the Miller County Prosecutor with the delivery of a controlled substance, a class C felony and 2nd degree murder, a class A felony.

Crooks' bond is set at $400k cash or surety. The Miller County Sheriff's Office hopes this sends a message to those who deliver and distribute controlled substances within the county.