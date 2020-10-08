The City of Neosho will hold a public hearing on October 14th, 2020, 5:30 pm at the Neosho Municipal Auditorium located at 109 W main St Neosho Missouri 64850 to discuss the city’s submission of an application for the fiscal year 2020 Community Development Block Grant Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) program. The city is interested in obtaining all citizens’ input on mitigation infrastructure needs resulting from the Spring 2017 flooding. As part of the hearing process, citizens will be asked to verbally assist in the completion of a Needs Assessment document. The document will detail what the residents feel are the strengths and weaknesses of the community. The city needs as much local participation as possible in order to reflect the true desires of the community as a whole, as well as the comments relating to the proposed project application. The City of Neosho will work to ensure that reasonable accommodations to persons with disabilities will be made to meet accessibility standards, as well as ensure that language translation services are provided for Spanish speaking members of the community. The State has established a maximum application request for each funding category. Activities that are eligible for funding are Mitigation Activities which include activities increasing resilience to disasters and will reduce or eliminate the long-term risk of loss of life, injury, damage to and loss of property, and suffering and hardship by lessening the impact of future disasters. The State of Missouri will prioritize low and moderate income (LMI) beneficiaries to the greatest extent possible and will ensure meeting or exceeding the 50% expenditure requirement for LMI activities. The Unmet Need Mitigation national objective may also be used for projects that will result in measurable and verifiable reduction of the risk of loss of life and property.

The city is proposing to reduce the effects of flooding along Stratford and Freeman Road. The project, if funded, will consist of the installation of a stormwater system of inlets and piping to promote drainage of the existing area and intercept stormwater generated from the south. The total project cost is estimated at $2,651,000. The city proposes to contribute $151,000 in cash in order to pay for excess activities needed to complete the project, and with grant funds provided through the Missouri Department of Economic Development totaling $2,500,000 needed to make up the balance. The maximum grant award amount is $2,500,000. The project, if funded, will benefit an unmet need for mitigation. All citizens, including those in the targeted area, are encouraged to attend in order to comment on the proposed activities. There will be minimization of displacement of persons resulting from the project, and assistance to any displaced persons would be provided according to the Uniform Relocation Act and Real Property Acquisition Act of 1970 as amended, Section 104(d), Section 104(k) or Section 105(a)(11) of the Title I Act.

If you need special accommodations including LEP assistance, please contact the City of Neosho at rholcomb@neoshomo.org or (417) 451-8050 by Monday, October 12th. For more information on the proposed project, contact Gerritt Brinks at gbrinks@hstcc.org or (417) 385- 7195.