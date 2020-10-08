A Camdenton man was seriously injured Wednesday morning in a collision on Highway 42 in Miller County near Highway 134.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Adrian Harness, 46, of Camdenton, was westbound in a 1995 Lincoln Town Car when he crossed the center of the roadway and struck a 2017 Freightliner being operated by 36-year-old Ronald Weicken of Versailles. The Freightliner continued where it crossed the center of the roadway and overturned. Both Harness and Weicken were wearing safety devices and Harness was flown to University Hospital in Columbia. Weicken was not reported to have any injuries.

The Lincoln Town Car was totaled and the Freightliner had extensive damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.