The 15th annual Lake Area Fiber Arts Festival will be held on October 10 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Community Christian Church in Camdenton.

The festival will feature handmade artwork for sale including textile art, wearables, accessories and home decor. Vendor booths will be offering fiber materials, tools and supplies including hand-dyed yarn, roving, books, embellishments and patterns. Fiber demonstrations including spinning and weaving demonstrations. Featured artists are Julie Lentz and Mary McCowan, founding members. McCowan moved to the Lake in 1979 and owned and operated the Kon Tiki resort with her husband until retiring in 2001. She has been an avid knitter since she was 10 years old. Her passion is knitting garments (her sweaters are superb) but she also weaves. McCowan has served as past president of the Fiber Arts Guild and is on the board. Lentz became a full-time resident at the Lake in 2000. She has worked in marketing at the Stonecest Mall and the Outlet Mall, and presently is a sales associate at Stonecrest Book and Toy. Her fiber interests are rug hooking, knitting, and weaving. Lentz is past president of the Lakes Art Council and is active in the Lake Area Rug Hookers

For more information on the Fiber Festival, call 608-692-6941 or go to www.lakefiberarts.com or Lake Area Fiber Arts Festival October 10, 2020 on Facebook.