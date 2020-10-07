The Women in Business Group will host a content marketing webinar this October to help business owners and entrepreneurs learn how to take charge of their content strategies and understand their customers.

The virtual webinar will be held noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. The webinar is free, but registration is required. Visit bit.ly/SBDC-ContentMarketing to register.

The seminar will focus on how to use effective content marketing strategies to propel your organization forward and will feature guest speaker Dr. Somer Overshon, director of marketing and public relations at Phelps Health.

“Being able to understand your customer’s wants is key to success in any business,” says Overshon. “Effective content marketing gives brands the advantage of insight that improves the overall consumer experience, establishes trust and positively impacts brand reputation.”

Overshon has more than 15 years of experience in marketing, communications and public relations. Her interests include strategic planning, brand image and awareness, risk communications, marketing campaign research, development and measurement, content marketing, and professional writing. She earned her doctorate of education from the University of Arkansas.

While the seminar is focused on women, anyone may attend. The seminar is hosted by the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Missouri University of Science and Technology, the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Women in Business Group.

Missouri S&T’s SBDC provides business counseling and assistance to aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses in the areas of management, new business creation, business acquisition, business sales, marketing, financial analysis, human resources, operations management, succession planning and technology commercialization. Most services are provided at no cost.

SBDC is a University of Missouri Extension partner and part of the Missouri SBDC statewide network, which is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. For more information about workshops, resources and programs offered by Missouri S&T’s SBDC, visit ecodevo.mst.edu.