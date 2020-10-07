A Versailles woman was injured Tuesday morning after striking a deer on Route D just north of Barn Road in Morgan County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Chelsea Eakle, 29, was northbound in a 2014 Ford Focus when the deer entered the roadway from the ditch line in front of the vehicle. Eakle, who was wearing a safety device, was minorly injured and transported to Capital Regional Hospital by Mid Mo Ambulance.

The Ford Focus had moderate damage and was towed from the scene.