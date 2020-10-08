With the Nov. 3 election just a few weeks away, many residents around the country are already sure of who they will be voting for as president. However, on a state level, there are a number of ballot issues that you may not be aware of, but will require your vote nonetheless. Here, we will look at what to know about the vote for Missouri Amendment 1, State Executive Term Limits Amendment.

Missouri Amendment 1 would limit the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor, and attorney general to two terms of office in a lifetime. As of 2019, the state constitution limited the governor and state treasurer to two terms of office in a lifetime but not the other executive offices.

Voting yes for this amendment supports the limit to two terms in office, while voting no opposes the amendment, keeping the two-term limit on the governor and state treasurer but not other state executive offices. This is the main distinction between the two choices and should be most considered when voting.

Among state senators, Tony Luetkemeyer ( R ) supports the amendment, arguing that the choice will bring consistency to term limits within the state and prevent career politicians. He introduced Amendment 1 as a Senate Joint Resolution (SJR 14) in Dec. 2018.

Ed Emery ( R ) is in opposition, arguing that the state wants to maintain leaders who are experienced and have full knowledge of their job. He also argues that the roles of lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor, and attorney general are under a different consideration than the governor and state treasurer.

As of 2019, Missouri was one of eight states to limit the governor to two terms in a lifetime and was one of five states to limit the state treasurer (or equivalent position) to two terms in a lifetime.

As for the positions that would be added to the term limit list if voted through, Missouri was one of 23 states with no term limits for lieutenant governors, one of 31 states with no term limits for secretaries of state, one of 17 states with no term limits for state auditors and one of 33 states with no term limits for attorneys general.