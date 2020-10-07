As of Wednesday afternoon on October 7, these are the latest COVID-19 figures reported by the public health departments in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Camden County reported a total number of 1,171 COVID-19 cases since March 21 through October 6. At the time of the update, a total of 17 people had been lost to COVID. The website also reported that 10,398 tests have been issued.

The last social media update from the health department came on September 25. The Lake Sun reached out to the department for an update on the total number of active cases and recoveries and will update the numbers when those figures are reported. At the time of the last update on September 25, 212 cases were considered active and were being followed by the department along with their close contacts while 730 had recovered.

In Miller County, the latest total number of cases reported as of Wednesday afternoon by the health department was at 625 of which 68 remain active and 548 have recovered. To date, there have been 34 total hospitalizations with 10 currently hospitalized and nine deaths so far. A total of 6,248 tests have been issued through October 6.

The latest figures reported from Morgan County in a Facebook post on October 6 stated there were 465 total cases with 80 remaining active and a total of 374 who have recovered. A total of 10 cases are currently hospitalized and Morgan County is at 11 deaths as of this time. A total of 5,712 tests have been issued in the county through October 6.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases in the state of Missouri reported by DHSS was at 135,651 with 8,917 new cases occurring in the past seven days. There have been 2,236 COVID-related deaths in the state with 56 occurring in the past week and Missouri has issued a total of 1,958,461 tests.

