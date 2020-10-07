Camdenton R-III School District employees have been recognized as the October Classified Employee of the Week.

Week 1

Stefanie Girard, Special Services Secretary

Stefanie has always been very helpful, able to ease anxieties, has a positive attitude, and is a true asset to this district. She treats everyone with respect and makes people feel appreciated.

Week 2

Teresa Elliott, Special Services Secretary

One thing about Teresa is she’s very caring and often asks how things are going in people’s lives that are important to them. Teresa has gone above and beyond the call of duty keeping the SPED department running smoothly during this COVID pandemic

Week 3

Alex Martinez, Custodian Osage Beach Elementary

Alex is an amazing person and an invaluable asset to the school. He is hard working, industrious, kind, always smiling, is great with the kids, is good to the staff, and goes above and beyond to ensure that we have a safe, clean, beautiful environment to learn and work in. He exemplifies the Laker spirit.

Week 4

Katie McGrew, Capstone Secretary

Katie is constantly going above and beyond in the Capstone Center to support students and staff. She is so positive and always puts a smile on your face. Katie consistently has a can do attitude, a great work ethic, and her hard work is very appreciated. She does a great job representing the school to the public!

Week 5

Jonna Kenniston, Dogwood Elementary Paraprofessional

Jonna puts her full heart into her job and treats each of her students as her own. She is helpful to those around her and goes out of her way to lift up others. She is definitely a bright spot in the building! Her students love her dearly and she is the reason they want to come to school each day!

The Classified Employee of the Week is chosen through staff submissions. CCEA members recognize classified employees who have made a difference in their field.