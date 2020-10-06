Lake Regional Health System recently published “Currents: A Report to the Community.” The annual report covers fiscal year 2020, which began May 2019 and ended April 2020.

Lake Regional Health System is one of the area’s largest employers with more than 1,500 full- and part-time staff and providers, or the equivalent of 1,241 full-time employees. During FY 2020, Lake Regional salaries and wages totaled more than $88.8 million, not including benefits. The report also shows Lake Regional contributed more than $30 million to the community, including uncompensated care, free medical services, and taxes for payroll, unemployment and real estate.

The last two months of the fiscal year marked the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lake Regional Health System moved quickly to deliver the health care the community needed.

“We established a 24/7 nurse call line, virtual visits and drive-through testing centers,” said Dane W. Henry, FACHE, chief executive officer of Lake Regional Health System. “We also kept our team members safe through securing a good supply of personal protective equipment and prioritized keeping our team intact with no furloughs or layoffs.”

All seven Lake Regional primary care clinics began offering telemedicine and virtual visits to provide quality care to patients from the comfort of their home; several specialty clinics did the same. Hundreds of patients took advantage of the convenient virtual visits in the first few weeks, and that number has since grown to the thousands.

A few months before COVID hit, in September 2019, Lake Regional team members came together to strengthen their ties and build shared pride. This was the start of Lake Regional’s Culture of One.

“As a team, we united behind three core values: commit to each other, encourage excellence and care more than expected,” Henry said. “We agreed that people should arrive at Lake Regional expecting the best care possible, and we are proud of what we have accomplished together.”

Other fiscal year 2020 highlights include hiring 12 new providers, including primary care providers, a radiation oncologist, an ENT specialist, an OB-GYN, a nephrology provider and a neurology provider. An athletic trainer was introduced at Lebanon R-3 School District at no cost to the school. Cardiologist outreach services began in Lebanon, as well as pediatric services in Iberia.

In addition, in June 2019, all Lake Regional clinics — including primary care clinics, Express Care clinics and specialty care clinics — transitioned to Cerner Millennium®, an electronic health record shared with MU Health Care. Patients also gained access to a new patient portal called HealthConnect, which provides patients 24/7 access to information on their clinic visits, as well as related lab or imaging results.

The 2020 fiscal year was significant to Lake Regional Hospital Auxiliary, which works to support the health system’s mission to provide exceptional health care. The group of 143 individuals volunteered a total of 31,062 hours and raised $60,000 to benefit the new Commitment to Caring initiative for heart and cancer care. The Auxiliary also awarded $12,500 in scholarships to employees pursuing nursing careers.

The annual report is available online at lakeregional.com/reports. Copies of the report will be mailed to area residents with the hospital’s fall issue of Thrive magazine. Additional copies are available at Lake Regional clinics in Camdenton, Eldon, Iberia, Lake Ozark, Laurie, Lebanon and Osage Beach.

