Range offers place for firearms practice near Clinton.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has reopened the Golden Valley Shooting Range near Clinton. MDC closed the range in early August for repairs and upgrades. Improvements were made to sidewalks and asphalt paving was replaced with concrete.

This unstaffed target range has shooting positions available for rifle, pistols and shotguns. This range is closed every Wednesday for maintenance. The range is open on other days from one half hour before sunrise to one half hour after sunset unless otherwise posted. The range is at 598 W. Division Road, southwest of Clinton.

MDC provides both staffed and unstaffed shooting ranges throughout the state. To locate a target firearm and archery range, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZXp.