This 1800’s photograph gives a rare look back to the daily life in old Linn Creek. Taken from a building roof top, the photographer catches town folks at a time when it was a bustling county seat and prosperous river town. Old Linn Creek was a major wharf exporting many of the needs of life’s everyday necessities throughout the nation. A busy trade center for supplies, steamboats coming and going created a hub of activity along the shoreline.