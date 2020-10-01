Certain patients now can receive rapid testing for COVID-19 at Lake Regional Express Care – Camdenton and Lake Regional Express Care – Lebanon. Rapid testing provides results within minutes, letting patients know quickly whether they need to quarantine and helping providers develop a treatment plan.

Certain patients now can receive rapid testing for COVID-19 at Lake Regional Express Care – Camdenton and Lake Regional Express Care – Lebanon. Rapid testing provides results within minutes, letting patients know quickly whether they need to quarantine and helping providers develop a treatment plan.

“Providing rapid COVID testing is one more way Lake Regional is innovating to care for our community during this pandemic,” said Michael Dow, PharmD, director of Lake Regional Ancillary Services. “Patients will be able to receive results during their visit because testing is done on-site.”

This new capability at Lake Regional comes as the Lake of the Ozarks area is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. For Camden County, the seven-day positivity rate was 28.9 percent as of Sept. 28. This was double the state’s positivity rate of 14.1 percent for the same period according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

There is currently a limited supply of rapid testing kits available, and priority will be given to symptomatic patients with comorbidities and patients being seen for return-to-work visits. Lake Regional plans to expand rapid testing next at Lake Regional Express Care Clinics in Eldon and Osage Beach followed by Lake Regional’s primary care locations.

Rapid testing is conducted with a nasopharyngeal swab and typically takes 15 minutes. Testing requires a physician’s order, but no appointment is needed to receive the test at Express Care.

Lake Regional Hospital has had rapid COVID testing since August. The hospital test, which also provides a respiratory panel, is limited to hospitalized patients.

Lake Regional Health System is committed to keeping patients, staff and visitors safe. Every Lake Regional facility is following the latest protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This includes screening everyone who enters a facility, requiring masks, cleaning thoroughly and often, and social distancing. All seven Lake Regional primary care clinics also offer virtual visits. Learn more at lakeregional.com/covid19.