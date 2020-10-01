Once confronted, the female suspect admitted to knowingly attempting to purchase items with bills that were fraudulent. A search of her property revealed counterfeit bills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine.

On 09/29/20, deputies were conducting a business check at CG’s Mini Mart in Sunrise Beach. While at the business, an employee alerted deputies of a female attempting to purchase items with a suspected counterfeit bill. After further inspection, it was learned the bill was counterfeit. Once confronted, the female suspect admitted to knowingly attempting to purchase items with bills that were fraudulent. A search of her property revealed counterfeit bills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine. It was also learned she had outstanding warrants out of Miller County. The female was arrested as a result and taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Amber M Menke age 29 of Camdenton was charged with: Felony possession of a controlled substance, Forgery, Possession of marijuana, Stealing and Possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond is set at $50,000.00 surety. She also remains in custody on two fail to appear warrants out of Miller County.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind our business owners and citizens that are accepting bills, there are still bills being circulated around the lake. We urge everyone to take a hard look at any notes they are accepting. If you suspect it is counterfeit, please immediately contact the sheriff’s office. Thank you to CG’s continued diligence in spotting the fake bill. The investigation continues.