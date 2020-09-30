As of Wednesday afternoon on September 30, these are the latest COVID-19 figures reported by the public health departments in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

In a Facebook post on the evening of September 25, Camden County reported a total number of 942 COVID-19 cases since March 21. Among those cases, 212 were considered active and were being followed by the department along with their close contacts while 730 have recovered. At the time of the post, a total of 16 people had been lost to COVID-related deaths. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website update on Wednesday morning, Camden County was at a total of 1,018 total cases through September 29.

In Miller County, the latest total number of cases reported as of Wednesday afternoon by the health department was at 556 of which 64 remain active and 486 have recovered. To date, there have been 26 total hospitalizations with nine currently hospitalized and six deaths so far.

The latest figures reported from Morgan County in a Facebook post on September 29 stated there were 388 total cases with 112 remaining active and a total of 268 who have recovered. A total of 10 cases are currently hospitalized and Morgan County is at eight deaths as of this time.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases in the state of Missouri reported by DHSS was at 126,113 with 9,647 new cases occurring in the past seven days. There have been 2,118 COVID-related deaths in the state with 45 occurring in the past week and Missouri has issued a total of 1,834,303 tests.

Check lakenewsonline.com for continued COVID case updates around the Lake area, including an interactive COVID-19 map featured as a tab at the top of the website that continually updates itself with data from Johns Hopkins University, the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and USA TODAY. There are also interactive graphs featuring data from these same sources as well.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also features continued COVID-19 updates at:

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/