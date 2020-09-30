For the first time since 1991, the annual Lake of the Ozarks Shoreline Cleanup will not take place.

For the first time since 1991, the annual Lake of the Ozarks Shoreline Cleanup will not take place. Out of an abundance of caution, Ameren Missouri has called off the fall shoreline event for organized groups through the Adopt-the-Shoreline program due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The utility company is offering an alternative for individuals who want to cleanup sections of shoreline, according to Ameren Communications spokesperson Jenny Barth. Ameren Missouri will provide trash bags to groups that would still like to safely do clean up on their own.

Groups can contact Greg Stoner at gstoner3@ameren.com or 573.365.9206. Help with disposal can also be handled by contacting Stoner, she said. With more shoreline than the state of California, volunteers from across the area come together to keep the shoreline clean and protect the natural habitat for fish and wildlife every spring and fall.

More than 14,500 volunteers have participated in ATS activities since the group organized as a beautification effort in 1991. Volunteers remove trash, including derelict dock parts, jet ski lifts and encapsulated flotation from the shoreline before and after the summer season. Ameren Missouri sponsors ATS activities – providing administrative support, supplying trash bags and paying for disposal of debris and trash. ATS is part of Ameren Missouri’s commitment to preserving the integrity of the lake and the environment for business owners, residents and visitors. ATS volunteers only remove man-made debris, but coordinators offer these tips for dealing with woody debris: Larger trees and limbs may be used as fish habitat provided they are properly anchored and safely placed so they don’t become a hazard to navigation. Stack and place natural debris above the normal high-water line. Once the debris has dried, the material may be burned with the issuance of a permit from a local fire district.

For more information about ATS, visit www.amerenmissouri.com/ats. To volunteer or adopt your own section of shoreline, contact the Adopt-the-Shoreline office at 573-365-9252.