Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital will host a virtual town hall at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on VA healthcare.

Medical Center Director Dr. Patricia Hall and hospital leadership invite veterans and their families to the event, which will provide information on the Caregiver Support Program, influenza vaccinations, upcoming groundbreaking ceremonies, hospital construction, beneficiary travel and the recent national Best Experience Award, according to a news release.

Veterans can access the event on Truman VA’s Facebook page at facebook.com/VAColumbiaMO or by calling 1-872-701-0185 and when prompted, entering the conference ID number 968 703 240, followed by #.