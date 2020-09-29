Members and Guests are invited to attend this annual occasion on Thursday, October 22nd from 5:30 – 8:30pm at The Regalia Hotel & Conference Center.

“The Show Must Go On” is the fitting theme selected by the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce for their upcoming Annual Fall Dinner & Awards. Members and Guests are invited to attend this annual occasion on Thursday, October 22nd from 5:30 – 8:30pm at The Regalia Hotel & Conference Center.

“With the facility allowing the opportunity to space tables further apart as well as transitioning from the usual tables of 10 to tables of 6, we felt these along with a few other updates, will allow us to continue with hosting this in person event” stated Executive Director, K.C. Cloke.

Many traditions will continue this year including honoring the 25th year Chamber Member anniversary’s in addition to presenting the prestigious annual awards for Small & Large Business, Non-Profit, Young Professional, and Distinguished Citizen of the year.

We hope to see all of our Chamber supporters who contribute to the prosperity and growth of our wonderful community in attendance. Tickets can be purchased online at LakeAreaChamber.com or by calling the chamber office at (573) 964-1008. Reservations are required and must be made by October 16th, 2020.