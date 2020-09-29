A Gravois Mills man was injured Monday evening in a collision at Highway 52 and the Highway 54 westbound exit ramp in Miller County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that George Robertson, 73, was heading south in a 1998 BMW Z3 when he was on the Highway 54 exit ramp intersection attempting to make a left turn. The BMW struck a 2008 Toyota Camry heading west and being driven by Michael Benson, 55, of Gravois Mills. Both men were wearing safety devices and Benson was reported to have minor injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

Both vehicles were reported to have moderate damage and were towed from the scene.