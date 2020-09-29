The Elks Grand Lodge National Foundation will award $2.9 million dollars in scholarships to 500 seniors this 2020/2021 school year.

The Elks Grand Lodge National Foundation will award $2.9 million dollars in scholarships to 500 seniors this 2020/2021 school year. The judging criteria will consider the students’ performance in Academics, Leadership, Financial Need, and Service in the school or community. It is open to all Senior high school students. For more information, go to www.elks.org/scholars, and for application, go to www.Enf.elks.org/MVS.

The application deadline is November 15, 2020. This information is provided by the Osage Community Elks Lodge #2705 in Laurie. Pictured: Left to Right: Lyndi Maier, Maggie Jackson, and Mary Vandenburg, accompanied by Elk Exalted Ruler Tom Eisenach. These are new Elks initiated into Osage Community Lodge # 2705 in Laurie, on September 19, 2020.