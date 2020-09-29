The bills being passed are bleached bills that have been reprinted with higher denominations. Because of this, the starch pens will not show it is counterfeit.

Press Release:

During the last few weeks deputies have been responding to calls from area businesses reference counterfeit money being passed in the area. The bills being passed are bleached bills that have been reprinted with higher denominations. Because of this, the starch pens will not show it is counterfeit. We want area citizens and businesses to know this is occurring and to be wary of denominations higher than $20. Please check the embedded strips and other safety measures when taking a bill. If you have any information on person’s responsible for passing these bills, please contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office 573-346-2243.