On 09/27/20 deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of North State Highway 5 and Standing Rock Road. As the vehicle came to a stop, a male passenger fled the vehicle. Deputies were able to locate the male subject after a brief foot pursuit. The male and a female were taken into custody without further incident. A search of the male-led to the discovery of illegal prescription medication and a glass smoking pipe with residue that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. It was also learned during the investigation the male had warrants out of Camden County on 13 different charges ranging from felony charges to probation violations.

Ryan M Holloway age 22 of Camdenton was additionally charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was denied bond. He remains at the Camden County Jail pending court.