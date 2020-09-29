This week Camdenton Schools and the Smith Law firm would like to honor Aimee Fraze, a Third Grade Teacher at Osage Beach Elementary. Aimee Fraze began the school year by embracing a new grade level along with being a single subject teacher, Math. She has quickly adjusted to third grade and her students are learning hands-on math each day. She encourages each student to be accountable for their own learning, she checks for their individual understanding and provides feedback, and supports students where needed. She goes above and beyond for the students of Osage Beach Elementary every day and we are very proud of her efforts. And that is why Mrs. Fraze is the Camdenton Schools/Smith Law Firm Teacher of the Week.