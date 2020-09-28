Every person in the world loves to hear good news, especially little kids who enjoy sharing what new shirt they got or what dessert they had with dinner.

As part of a new program at the Kirksville Primary School, sharing pieces of positivity and joy is at the forefront of education with the Capturing Kids’ Hearts program. Its main tenet: Good classroom relationships lead to better learning.

One aspect of that is a Good News Circle, where each student shares something good that happened to them. Courtney Hatfield, a kindergarten teacher at KPS, began using it in the spring. She also shares good news, and during one cold late-winter day, she didn’t have much to offer. Hatfield overslept and was cranky as a result. She told her students that and how she was hesitant to come to school. Hatfield’s good news was that once she got into the building and saw the kids, she had the warm feeling of home again. Of course, Hatfield is not alone in having felt that way. An email from a parent told her one of her students was usually the same.

"She said her son is not a morning person and does not want to get up. When she goes in there, she almost dreads it because she knows it’s going to be a fight," Hatfield said. "I guess he was cranky when he got up and he hid his eyes, and she goes, ‘Well you’re going to see Ms. Hatfield today.’ And he said, ‘Ms. Hatfield says it’s OK to be cranky because when I get to school I’ll be happy again.’ He gave a little struggle, but she said it was the smoothest morning they had had since they got back from Christmas break.

"Sometimes as teachers, we don’t hear those stories. We don’t hear how much we really are an impact on our kiddos. But to hear little stories that impact their daily life, that makes everything we do, all the obstacles we deal with, worth it."

Capturing Kids’ Hearts has since been widely embraced at the Primary School this fall. All teachers and staff members took voluntary training over the summer — before their contracts started — to work on learning the system and implementing it. They all discovered it was a worthwhile experience as there is a shared sense of belonging in the building.

Primary School Principal Diana Johnson said the program was first mentioned by Superintendent Robert Webb. Earlier this year, she and three other staff members went and toured an elementary school in St. James that uses it across its whole district.

"We were a little skeptical at first. ‘Really, how could this one thing make everyone so happy all the time?’ When we left, our faces hurt because we had smiled so much throughout the day," Johnson said. "People were so courteous to one another; colleagues to students, students to students. There was so much in their environment that we loved."

The program follows the acronym E.X.C.E.L. The first "E" stands for Engage, which begins as students walk in the building each day. Teachers greet their students individually at the door and have a brief, personal talk, and compliment each other. The program usually dictates a handshake, but with health and safety guidelines in place due to the pandemic, students and teachers can smile, wave, or dance when the day begins. Next is "Xplore," where the teachers ask questions to see how the student is feeling and what they need. Then there is "Communicate," which is the lesson for the day, and "Empower," where the students do their work.

And last is "Launch," where the teachers do something fun at the end of the day or send the students home with a topic to think about.

A lot of Capturing Kids’ Hearts sounds basic. Of course, people should be nice to each other and use words of affirmation. But sometimes that gets lost in the daily grind of following a curriculum and taking standardized tests. Johnson said after they toured the school in St. James, they took their trainer out to dinner before coming back to Kirksville. She saw the trainer use the same techniques when talking with their waitress. Instead of giving her his order, he asked how she was doing. The waitress was taken aback, a rare time where that interaction wasn’t a one-way street.

It really is a cheat sheet for social interaction and decency.

"It’s taking normal things and making them very systematic," Johnson said. "To see that waitress be so caught off guard, ‘Why is he asking me how my day is? That’s weird.’ But you shouldn’t be caught off guard that someone is being nice to you."

To reinforce the program, each class has a social contract that they created. They discussed how they all want to be treated and then signed a large paper saying they would follow that. If they don’t, students can be "checked." That student has to then give out two compliments. The teachers are also beholden to the contract and students can check them.

For kindergartners, first-graders, and second-graders, they are actively learning the right and wrong ways to communicate. When Hatfield started using the Good News Circle earlier this year, one student talked about how her mom helped her do her hair that morning. Hatfield complimented the girl’s hair and another student did too. One student used the word "weird," which the original student found off-putting. Weird was used to mean different, not as an insult. So Hatfield later did a full lesson on hairstyles and other positive words they could use to compliment each other. It was an opportunity for her to quell any hard feelings and then create a new lesson out of it.

"We’re at Day 21 or 22 (for the school year) and I already feel like I’ve created a kindergarten family," Hatfield said. "Regardless of all the other obstacles we have to face right now and the limited contact our friends can have right now because of social distancing. We have created a kindergarten family where they feel comfortable, safe, and that they make a difference."

With the different rules in place this fall due to the pandemic, Johnson was worried about how the year would start. Parents can’t bring their students into the buildings and to the classroom, instead, dropping them off and letting them go. She feels Capturing Kids’ Hearts has fostered great relationships between students and teachers to have made this an easier transition than she expected.

"Typically, beginning of the year, especially with kindergartners, parents walk them in," Johnson said. "It’s a big deal. This is usually their first time in a big school, usually, there are some tears, hugs. We were worried that, now that they’re just dropping them off, this could be ugly. It really wasn’t. I’m not sure I’ve seen anyone cry coming into school, and they do genuinely seem happy to be here."

And the teachers have also been calmed by just focusing on the basic part of the job before getting into instruction.

"It has given teachers permission to take time to build relationships. I think, before, building relationships is hard, but, ‘We also know these kids have been out of school for six months, we really have to hit the ground running, they’re already behind and we have to catch them up.’ This let them take a breath. We said we need to build relationships before we can jump into any of that," Johnson said. "I think that has calmed our teachers and been an ease for our students into the year."

Johnson said the school is tracking discipline data with the hope being that those instances are reduced. Almost halfway through the first quarter, Hatfield said she hasn’t had any issues with misbehavior.

Johnson also hopes other schools in the district can benefit from the program. There is additional training available she would like to see her staff do, but also thinks other buildings should get involved. There is also plenty of excitement to see how these students progress as they grow up and move through the district.

"I feel like not only am I creating a good learning environment, but I’m helping develop good little humans that will turn into good people. They’ve already got good hearts, but they’re going to turn into good little people," Hatfield said. "Regardless of the obstacles we have for the rest of the year — because this has been one of those crazy years — they’re going to be OK and we’ll get through it together. Sometimes it’s crazy because I need them more than they need me, and they give me hope we can do this."