Two drivers suffered minor injuries after a crash on Horseshoe Bend Parkway, east of Black Hawk Ter.

Teresa L. Gorgan, 56, was driving her 2015 Lexus RX350 Saturday night as she turned into the path of Anna. M. Cooley-Henson in her 2015 Chevy Equinox. Cooley-Henson collided with Gorgan and both vehicles sustained extensive damage.

Both drivers were sent to Lake Regional Hospital. Both were also wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.