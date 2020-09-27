It was a rough week for lake football teams, as Camdenton, Eldon and Osage all took tough losses and Versailles was cancelled due to COVID.

It was a rough week for lake football teams, as Camdenton, Eldon and Osage all took tough losses and Versailles was cancelled due to COVID. Here is the recap of what transpired:

---

Camdenton’s comeback bid falls short against Bolivar

Camdenton was in an uphill battle Friday night against Bolivar and the Lakers nearly climbed over the top.

Trailing by as many as 25 points in the third quarter, trailing 32-7 just over four minutes into the second half, the Lakers scored 19 unanswered points to make it 32-26 with 7:32 left in the game. Ultimately, the visitors added some insurance and pulled away for a 38-26 win in the first ever meeting between these two sides. Camdenton initially led 7-0 against the Ozark Conference newcomers before the Liberators put up 32 unanswered points of their own.

Camdenton found most of its success in the passing attack where senior quarterback Jacob Wormsley finished 23-36 for 304 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Sophomore quarterback Bear Shore completed four of his seven passes for 29 yards and an interception. Seniors Cooper Ezard and Jadin Faulconer were the top targets of the night as Ezard caught 10 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown and Faulconer also hauled in 10 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lakers could not get much going on the ground as the team was held to -11 rushing yards overall against the Liberators. Just the week prior at West Plains, the Lakers had 11 rushing yards. Wormsley had the most success of anyone and was the only Laker with positive rushing yards as he dashed for 25 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Prior to Friday night’s game Camdenton coach Jeff Shore noted that Bolivar’s offensive line may have been the biggest he has ever seen and the team did not hesitate to let the line lead the way as the Liberators finished with 390 rushing yards and six scores on the ground. Quarterback Bo Banner put up 265 rushing yards and three scores on the ground as he completed just one pass for 41 yards and Darrin Fugitt provided 255 rushing yards and three scores of his own.

Camdenton (2-3, 2-3 OC) will have to wait at least one more week to secure the 500th win in program history. The Lakers will look to get it done on the road in Springfield at Hillcrest (0-5) with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

---

Osage loses shootout at Hallsville

Osage knew how to find the end zone at Hallsville Friday night. The Indians just could not find a way to stop their opponent from doing the same thing.

After one half of play, Hallsville led Osage 50-32 and the hometown Indians went on to beat the visiting Indians 78-50 in a game that saw both teams combine for 128 total points.

Osage junior quarterback Brockton McLaughlin completed 20 of his 29 passes for 311 yards and five touchdowns and he also rushed for 73 yards on the ground. Senior wideout Drew Elley led the Osage receiving corps with eight catches for 116 yards while junior Keigan Vaughn added five catches for 94 yards and sophomore Hunter Graber put up six receptions for 78 yards.

On the ground, sophomore Eric Hood led the charge with 76 rushing yards on two carries while senior Kenan Webb totaled 49 yards on 12 carries. Overall, the Indians finished with 235 rushing yards and put up 546 total yards of offense as a team.

Osage (2-3, 1-2 TCC) will look to reverse a two-game skid when the Indians host Boonville (2-3) Friday night at 7 p.m.

This story will be updated with more official stats at lakenewsonline.com when they become available.

---

Eldon unable to slow down Southern Boone

Eldon was back in action for the first time in two weeks with a road trip to Southern Boone Friday night and the Eagles did not make the return a pleasant one as they delivered a 54-20 defeat to the Mustangs.

Southern Boone quickly went to work to build a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and held a comfortable 41-0 lead at halftime.

Eldon put together 220 rushing yards on the night as a team, averaging 5.4 yards a carry. Sophomore running back Krystopher Shepard led the charge with 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, averaging 10.6 yards per rush. Senior Mason Kirkweg galloped for 89 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries of his own. Meanwhile, senior Owen Levesque added 20 yards on five carries.

Freshman quarterback Hunter Hees finished 4-15 for 26 passing yards and two interceptions on the evening for Eldon and Levesque hauled in two of those passes for 22 yards.

Eldon (1-3, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) will host Blair Oaks (4-1) Friday night at 7 p.m.

The Falcons just saw a 51-game regular season winning streak end Friday night with a 35-28 loss at unbeaten Valle Catholic (5-0). The Falcons were originally scheduled to host Versailles who did not play for a third straight week due to coronavirus concerns.