A Florida man was killed Friday when his pickup truck collided with a semi-truck in Cooper County west of Boonville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Nicholas A. Barbieri, 40, of Brooksville, Florida, was driving east on Interstate 70 at about 2:15 p.m. near the Chouteau Creek bridge when he began to overtake a semi driven by Robert W. Foran, 65, of Humboldt, Illinois.

Barbieri’s Ford F650 went into the median and as he tried to regain control of the truck, it struck the semi. The collision sent Barbieri’s vehicle into the media, where it struck the safety cables, overturned, and struck several traffic signs, the patrol stated.

The truck came to rest the driver’s side, facing west, the patrol reported. Barbieri was pronounced dead at the scene. An 11-year-old boy traveling with Barbieri suffered minor injuries and was taken to University of Missouri Hospital, the patrol reported.

Foran was uninjured.