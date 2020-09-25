A Versailles man was killed Wednesday night after his motorcycle overturned and struck another vehicle on Route MM in Camden County, just east of Henderson Drive.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Andrew McCarty of Versailles was heading east in a 1989 Honda CBR600 and was driving too fast for the current conditions when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing the motorcycle to overturn. The motorcycle crossed the center line of the roadway where it struck a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by Wesley Enlow, 64, of Sunrise Beach.

McCarty, whose age was not provided, was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Lake West EMS. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital by Dr. Angela Clay. According to the patrol, this is Troop F's eighth fatality of September and 59th overall in 2020.

Enlow was not reported to have any injuries, but was charged with driving while intoxicated and released. The motorcycle was totaled and the Chevrolet Silverado had minor damage and was towed from the scene.

The patrol was assisted by the Camden County Sheriff's Department in its response.