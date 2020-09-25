A Lake Ozark woman was injured and charged with driving while intoxicated Thursday night when her vehicle struck a bridge wall on Bagnell Dam Boulevard just south of Wilmore Lane.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Denise Super, 60, was heading north when the 2003 Saturn Vue she was operating traveled off the right side of the road and onto a sidewalk before striking the bridge wall. Super, who was wearing a safety device, received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Saturn Vue had minor damage and was towed from the scene.