



The Randolph County Health Department on Wednesday reported people possibly were exposed to COVID-19 Sunday during services at North Park Baptist Church in Moberly.

The health department’s communicable disease nurse currently is contact tracing known direct contacts, according to a news release. Close contacts are those who were less than six feet from the positive patient for more than 15 minutes.

Those who attended services at the church should monitor for symptoms over the next two weeks.

The health department, in the news releases, noted that anyone you come into contact with could be a potential carrier of COVID-19. The department continues to encourage individuals to continue to practive social distancing, wearing a mask in public, practicing good hygiene and staying home if you are sick.

Those experiencing symptoms should contact their health care provider, the release noted.