It’s finally starting to cool down and the feeling of Autumn is in the air. Here is your definitive list to autumn at the lake.

It’s finally starting to cool down and the feeling of Autumn is in the air. Though a number of summer events were unfortunately cancelled due to COVID, many fall events are still scheduled and ready to go. With Octoberfest, Hot Summer Nights, Apple Butter Days and more, there’s more than enough coming up to make the end of 2020 a refreshing reset to an otherwise bizarre year. Here is your definitive list to autumn at the lake.

Octoberfest Celebration

The Church Council of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Camdenton just couldn't imagine a Fall season without staging its Octoberfest, their annual German food and "oom-pah" music festival. The trick, says event chair Karen Foote, is to find ways to do it safely. The answer is social distancing, a certain amount of mask-wearing when folks are not eating, and with reservations to manage the number of people dining at any one time.

The annual Octoberfest will be October 3 & 4 from 4-7 p.m. ”We will seat just 30 people every 30 minutes, so there is plenty of spacing between people,” Foote said. There will also be curbside/carryout available. Reserved dining costs $13 for adults and $5 for children. Curbside/ carryout is $12 per person.

The menu includes a choice of two of three German meat entrees, four German sides, breads and Dessert. As usual, the Ziebert Polka Band will entertain for dine-in customers.

For information about Curbside/carryout or reserved dine in and reservations, people should contact the church at (573) 346-7300 or 573-480-0741 or 636-219-7995. Advance payment is required. Dine-in Tickets will also be available at the door, but seating will be on a space available basis after those with reservations are seated.

As usual, thanks to local merchants, there will be a raffle for cash plus a great many door prizes. Raffle ticketholders need not be present to win.

Hot Summer Nights

The final Hot Summer Nights of the season will take place October 10 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Traditionally, Hot Summer Nights is held once a month from May-September each year but the May event was postponed to October due to COVID. The theme this month is the "Invasion of the Rat Rods." Free for spectators and participants.

Ghost Walk

Bring the whole family out for a fun-filled October at the cave!

Summer might have faded away, but that doesn’t mean the fun is over at Lake of the Ozarks. The team at Stark Caverns has been working hard to find new ways to thrill our guests this fall.

Beginning October 1, guests are invited to take the Ghost Walk through Stark Caverns, if they dare! This fun new guided tour will feature ghost stories and terrifying tales told inside the cave. Led by one light, guests will explore the dark twists and turns of both the underground caverns and the human mind. This creepy cave crawl will be a hair-raising adventure perfect for Halloween. Reservations are required in advance and can be booked online at www.StarkCaverns.com.

On Saturday, October 17, guests are invited to shop local and regional vendors like Splendor In The Rough, The Crafty Bookie, and New Girl Designs. Plus, book a cave tour and try your hand at sluice mining or geode cracking. Delicious food will be available as you enjoy the picnic areas and the beautiful colors of fall. Social distancing will be encouraged, and masks are recommended. Vendor space is available at www.StarkCaverns.com/vendor-registration.

Apple Butter Days

The Camden County Museum will host Apple Butter Days at the museum in Linn Creek October 16 & 17. Apple butter and apple pies will be for sale while they last. Crafters, living history, a quilt drawing and a chili lunch will also be a part of the event.

For more information, go to www.camdencountymuseum.org.

Witches and Wine

Calling all Witches & Warlocks! Shawnee Bluff Winery will host the annual Witches & Wine event October 17. Wine, music and tons of local vendors. Vendors interested in a booth can email info@ShawneeBluffWinery.com. No ticket purchase required for this event.

Grand Opening Fall Festival

Ballparks National - Lake of the Ozarks will be celebrating its opening with a community celebration on October 17 & 18. A ribbon cutting will be held October 17 at 5 p.m., followed by BBQ, a beer garden, bonfire and smore’s. After sundown, a laster light show and fireworks will be held. On Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. there will be face painters, a balloon artist, caricature artist, tricycle races, corn pit, bounce houses, giant slide, hay rides, pumpkin painting, and food.

The new ballpark venue is located at 480 Kissick Way in Macks Creek.

Lake West Business Expo

The Lake West Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual Business Expo at the Lake Christian Academy on October 24 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A wide range of products and services from local businesses all under one roof. Free admission and parking.

For more information, go to www.lakewestchamber.com.

Hy-Vee Halloween

Every year, Hy-Vee in Osage Beach turns their parking lot into a trick-or-treating maze. From 3-6 p.m. on October 31, kids can visit booths set up by local businesses who will be passing out candy and other goodies. Businesses can sponsor a booth for $100. Proceeds go to the Dream Factory and Wonderland Camp. Cost is $2 per child to enter the maze.

The Cave Pumpkin Patch

The Cave Pumpkin Patch opens for the fall season on October 3. On weekends only (through November 1) from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. the cave offers a variety of activities for the family. Enjoy the cave, playground, sand boxes, photo ops, ladder balls, a covered bridge, ping pong, basketball hoops, hay rides, straw bale climb, mini golf, corn toss, and lots of other games that are all included in the admission price. Admission is $6/person and free for kids ages 2 and younger (cash only).

Other activities including water balloons, paintballs, ice cream, and pumpkin painting is available for a small fee.

Located at 123 Swinging Bridges Road in Brumley.

Haunted House

The Zombie Wasteland Haunted House opens the first weekend in October and is held every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Cost is $25/person.

Located at 474 S. State Hwy. 7 in Camdenton.

Fall Festival

The Regalia Hotel & Conference Center will host a Fall Festival on weekends in October. Vendors will be on hand Saturdays from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be a pumpkin patch, pony rides, games, prizes, scary movies, face painting, bounce house and more.

Veterans Parade

The Osage Beach Elks Lodge will host the 7th annual Veterans Parade on November 7. Cars will line up at 11:30 a.m. at City Hall with the parade starting at 1 p.m. Anyone is welcome to enter the parade by calling the Elks Lodge at 573–348-3798 or Fred at 573-552-2901.

At the end of the parade the Elks lodge will be serving free hot dogs and drinks. Last year, more than 600 people were provided food.

RESCHEDULED TO 2021

Versailles Apple Festival

Eldon Turkey Festival

Pumpkin Chunkin

Fall Harbor Hop

City of Osage Beach Rummage Sale & Fall Festival