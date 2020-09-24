A Miller County man facing a first-degree murder charge for allegedly beating an elderly woman to death is also charged with multiple counts in Camden County where his crime spree is alleged to have begun.

According to court documents filed in Miller and Camden counties, Terry Ewens, 57, of Eldon, terrorized a 51-year-old woman he had been involved with romantically for a number of years at her parents home in Miller County but had held her against her will at her home on Duckhead Rd in Camden County for hours before forcing the woman to go to her parents home in Rocky Mount. That's where Ewens allegedly beat her 71-year-old mother to death and assaulted her 83-year-old stepfather while holding them hostage at a residence on Emery Rd on Sept. 5.

Ewens allegedly threatened to kill her and at one point held a gun to her head before beating her.

The 51-year-old female victim and Ewens were not living together at the time of the incident.

On Sept. 11, Ewens was charged in Miller County with 1st-degree Murder, 1st-degree domestic assault, 1st-degree burglary, two counts of 1st-degree kidnapping, and unlawful use of a weapon. Ewens bond is set at $500,000 cash or surety and he is currently being held at the Miller County Jail.

Ewens charges in Camden County include sodomy, armed criminal action, domestic assault and kidnapping.

Court documents indicate the woman came home the afternoon of Sept. 4 and found Ewens in her home. Over the course of several hours, he allegedly left her unconscious on the floor before forcing her into a vehicle, telling her she was going to die "today".

When the victim and Ewens arrived at the residence in Rocky Mount, she managed to hide from him while he was assaulting her mother and stepfather long enough to call 911. She reported to the dispatcher that he was "killing her mom".

When deputies arrived at the residence they found the elderly woman lying in the doorway unconscious. Ewens pointed a weapon at deputies who were able to get the mother and victim out of the house while Ewens barricaded himself in the residence still holding the stepfather hostage.

Additional officers from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Ozark Police Department, Camden County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to assist and established a perimeter by land and water. Troop F SWAT officers and crisis intervention negotiators also responded. Negotiators established phone contact with the suspect, but at about 12:20 p.m., negotiators heard indications the elderly male victim was being assaulted inside the home and SWAT officers made entry. It was confirmed that the suspect was actively assaulting the victim and officers used physical force to take him into custody. Several guns were located in the home.

The stepfather and female victim were both taken to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment in injuries sustained in the incident. A subsequent search of the residence in Camden County turned up evidence that supported the victim's allegations that she had been held against her will and beaten.