Mabel “Maxine” Gudgel Stout, age 97 years, 9 months, 4 days, of Kaiser, Missouri passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Stonebridge Nursing Home in Osage Beach.

Mabel “Maxine” Gudgel Stout, age 97 years, 9 months, 4 days, of Kaiser, Missouri passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Stonebridge Nursing Home in Osage Beach.

Maxine was born December 13, 1922 in Northboro, Iowa, the daughter of Harrison and Alice (Jordan) Gudgel. Maxine was the youngest of the five sisters in the family. Maxine was a 1939 graduate of Fremont, Nebraska high school. In 2004 she was able to attend her 65th class reunion with 19 of her fellow classmates. Maxine was united in marriage on August 17, 1940 in Sidney, Nebraska to Clyve Charles Stout. They shared 51 years together at the time he preceded her in death on October 29, 1991. Clyve and Maxine moved to Missouri in 1947 and lived in various locations around central Missouri. Maxine and family moved to the Lake of the Ozarks in 1957 taking up residence in Kaiser, Missouri. After moving to the lake, Maxine worked as a telephone operator for United Bell. Maxine also cooked for Osage Beach Elementary School, and other food industries in the area.

Maxine spent 35 years working for Relaxation, Inc in various positions in the restaurants, bakery, and dress shop. Maxine was a member of Lake Ozark Christian Church for many years and loved her church family dearly. She enjoyed being involved in the community and helping others. Maxine loved to travel. She had visited 5 different continents, all 50 states, all the Canadian provinces, and had been on dozens of cruises and tours. She was famous for her cooking, especially her pastries. She was well-known for her love of anything purple. In her spare time, she also enjoyed quilting.

Maxine is survived by her children Douglas Stout and wife Pati of Fernley, Nevada; Dianna Sutton of Minot, North Dakota; Rodney Stout and wife Annette of Tuscumbia, Missouri; and Terri Montigny and husband Graham of Marengo, Ohio; daughter-in-law Judy Stout of Mesa, Arizona; 13 grandchildren Michael Stout (Michelle), Gary Stout (Colleen), Bradley Stout (Sonja), David Nohre (Kim), LauraLeigh Ripplinger (Kenny), Steven Nohre, James McManis, Dodi Stout (Dan Belanger), Cathy Wardell, Rick Holford (Toni), Chris Sutton (Kim), Amber Stout (Chris Barks), and Jessie Stout (Aaron Abbett); many grand animals; 16 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents Harrison Gudgel and Alice Hayes; her husband Clyve; son Bernard; and 4 sisters Vera, Helen, Ona, and Alta. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Osage Beach, Missouri. The family will welcome friends for visitation at 1:00 pm prior to services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial gift to the Hope House of Miller County or Osage Beach Senior Center.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.