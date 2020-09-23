The recipients, Michael Dow, PharmD, from Lebanon, and Tim Romdall, from Lake Ozark, demonstrate Lake Regional’s three values: commit to each other, encourage excellence and care more than expected.

Lake Regional Health System is pleased to announce the 2020 True Blue Award winners. The recipients, Michael Dow, PharmD, from Lebanon, and Tim Romdall, from Lake Ozark, demonstrate Lake Regional’s three values: commit to each other, encourage excellence and care more than expected. True Blue Award recipients were nominated by their peers and then selected by a committee of Lake Regional leaders.

“Mike and Tim are committed to serving their teammates and our patients,” said Dane Henry, FACHE, Lake Regional CEO. “I am proud of the examples they set in living out our values and congratulate them on earning this honor.”

Michael Dow, PharmD, winner of the True Blue Leader Award, is director of Lake Regional Ancillary Services, which includes Lake Regional Pharmacy, Laboratory, Nutritional Services, Diagnostic Imaging and Wound Healing Center. He has worked at Lake Regional since 2005. He was commended for being a supportive leader who promotes transparency throughout his department and the organization. “Mike is an incredibly strong communicator and makes sure to keep people informed,” one peer wrote. “He leads by example, setting the tone and expectation for performing at your best each day. He is supportive and offers encouragement while making sure to build accountability for himself and others.”

Tim Romdall, winner of the True Blue Employee Award, is a technician in Lake Regional’s Materials Management Department. His role within the department is receiving and delivering supplies for all hospital departments. He has worked at Lake Regional since 2010. He was commended for always keeping a positive attitude and strengthening organizational ties through teamwork.

“Tim always goes above and beyond to help everyone he comes across in his workday,” one peer wrote. “He constantly provides extra help because he knows that we are all one team and his actions can have a positive ripple effect. There are numerous examples of Tim proactively offering to do something to ease the burden of someone else.”

A year ago this month, Lake Regional team members rallied behind a new values initiative called Culture of One. Employees of the health system commit to each other and unite behind the shared goal of improving lives. The culture at Lake Regional is to provide an exceptional experience for every person, every time, and to care more than expected. To read more about Lake Regional’s culture, visit lakeregional.com/values.

Lake Regional Health System provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. The hospital is a Level II Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. Lake Regional also provides a wide range of specialties, including cancer care, heart care, orthopedics and women’s health. Plus, Lake Regional operates primary care clinics, Express Care clinics, rehab therapy clinics, programs for home health and hospice, and retail pharmacies. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.