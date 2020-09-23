A Kaiser man was injured Wednesday morning when his motorcycle ran off the road and struck a barbed wire fence on Route D near Hawken Drive in Miller County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Ethan Henley, 17, was heading west in a 2013 Honda CBR250 when he failed to maintain control in a curve, crossed the center line and ran off the right side of the road before striking a barbed wire fence. Henley was moderately injured and transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Miller County Ambulance.

The motorcycle had minor damage and was towed from the scene. The Miller County Sheriff's Office assisted the Highway Patrol in its response.