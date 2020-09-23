A man wanted since March on a warrant charging him with abandoning a corpse for leaving the body of his wife in 2018 in a field off Quail Drive has been arrested.

Frank S. Spencer III, 44, was held in the Boone County Jail with a cash-only bond set at $100,000. He was arrested in Utah in late August and extradited to Missouri, court information shows.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday before Associate Circuit Judge Stephanie Morrell.

The body of Spencer’s wife, identified in court documents only as N.B., was found Feb. 19, 2019, partially decomposed, in a field directly behind their residence at 2421 Quail Drive. An investigation showed that the last time anyone in Columbia spoke to Spencer was after he left Columbia in November 2018 and traveled to Atlanta.

When the residence was searched after the discovery of N.B.’s remains, officers found that Spencer left most of his personal property behind, according to a probable cause statement filed in March and written by Columbia police detective Alan Mitchell.

At that time, Mitchell wrote, Spencer’s location was unknown and he had made no attempt to contact law enforcement regarding N.B. being missing or dead.

The probable cause statement does not give a cause of death for N.B.

N.B. was reported missing by relatives on Feb. 12, 2019, and her body was found a week later.

A neighbor was the last person known to have seen her alive on Nov. 29, 2018, Mitchell wrote.

Spencer’s activities that evening were unusual, Mitchell wrote. He was being given a ride to a Bible study class when he got out of the car near Providence Road and Business Loop 70.

The driver "stated Spencer told him that he needed to go back home and check on N.B. and was acting paranoid and odd," Mitchell wrote.

The neighbor who last saw the wife told officers he received a call from Spencer for a ride home. Early the next morning, between 2 and 4 a.m., he told investigators, he heard the garage door open and close and later that morning Spencer asked him for a ride to a bus stop. He told the neighbor that he was going to Atlanta and that N.B. would join him at the bus stop.

The neighbor "stated Spencer made the comment when they reached the bus stop ‘whatever happened, I didn’t do it,’" Mitchell wrote.

No attorney is listed for Spencer in court records.

rkeller@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1709