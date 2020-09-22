Morgan County R-II has released an updated set of category guidelines, which will be used to inform parents as to the number of active COVID cases seen within the district.

Morgan County R-II has released an updated set of category guidelines which will be used to inform parents as to the number of active COVID cases seen within the district. The release states the follows:

"Tiger Families,

At the regular monthly school board meeting last night the board approved new recommendations that will help clarify the number of active COVID-19 cases that may cause us to change categories. If you recall, our re-opening plan included details of what we refer to as Category 2 (a more restrictive in-person environment) and Category 3 (a short term school closure). What was missing in those categories were specific details or numbers of cases that might cause the change. After much discussion with our administrative team and the Morgan County Health Department we know have included the following guidelines for each category:

Category 2

We would move in to this category when district wide (staff and student) active cases: • Reaches 29 active cases on any one day

• Remains at 23 active cases over a two day period

• Remains at 18 active cases over a three day period

Category 3

We would move in to this category when district wide (staff and students) active cases: • Reaches 59 active cases on any one day

• Remains at 47 active cases over a two day period

• Remains at 36 active cases over a three day period.

Notes:

• Should we transition to Category 3, the closing would be for 2 full weeks unless active cases remained the same or continued to increase.

• These numbers are meant to be a guide for decision making. There may be circumstances surrounding the COVID pandemic that would warrant a change in category level that do not exactly match the numbers.(i.e. new research or guidance, virus mutations, etc.). The School District and Health Department may modify as needed in those instances

A few changes were also made to the plan in the sporting events and activities section. Category 2

• Spectators will be limited to three tickets per student participating. (The plan previously stated that no spectators would be allowed)

Category 3

During Category 3 all regular season sports/activities will be cancelled, however, in the event that a school closure coincides with a district or state level contest, participation may be considered when:

• The students involved are healthy and able to compete

• The coaches and students involved agree to follow safety guidelines developed in cooperation with the Morgan County Health Department specific to that sport/event.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we navigate this new territory and refine our practices and keep you informed. Our end goal is to do our best to meet the needs of our students and families. "