A Villa Ridge, Missouri woman was injured Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle accident on Route W just south of Frazier Oaks Road.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that William Hammer, 44, also of Villa Ridge was driving south in a 2016 Harley Davidson when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the road. The motorcycle struck a ditch and began to overturn as Hammer and a passenger, 40-year-old Michelle Hammer, also of Villa Ridge, were ejected.

Michelle received moderate injuries and was transported by Miller County EMS to Lake Regional Hospital.