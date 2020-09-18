A Versailles woman was injured Friday afternoon when the vehicle she was driving become airborne and struck a trio of parked vehicles on Route W at Home Place Road in Miller County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Rebecca Sapp, 61, of Versailles, was heading south in a 2018 Ford Fusion on Route W when she suffered a medical condition and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle become airborne as it crossed a private drive and continued through the parking lot of an open business where it struck three parked vehicles. Sapp, who was wearing a safety device, received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Ford Fusion was totaled and towed from the scene. A 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe, a 2002 Kia Sportage and a 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 all belonging to unnamed owners received moderate damage after being struck by the Ford Fusion. All three parked vehicles were secured on the scene.