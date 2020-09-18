A missing boater from Mexico, MO was found deceased Friday after the Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team recovered the body in Morgan County.

A resident found the boat of Dennis S. Jaeger, 73, adrift and unoccupied. The 2021 Lund was reported as driven to Ivy Bend Resort. Jaeger was listed as missing. Friday, Jaeger was found by the dive team and was pronounced dead at the scene the same evening.

Jaeger was found with no safety device equipped on his person. It is unclear at this time what causes Jaeger to fall in.