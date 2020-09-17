An Eldon man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when he was ejected from a vehicle that overturned on Route Z in Miller County, just south of Glenwood Road.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Cody Robinett, 35, was driving south in a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. After overcorrecting, the vehicle crossed the roadway and traveled off the left side before overturning and ejecting Robinett. Robinett was not reported to be wearing a safety device and was transported by Miller County Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Chevrolet Avalanche was totaled and was towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Miller County Sheriff's Department in its response.