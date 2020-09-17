As of Thursday afternoon on September 17, these are the latest COVID-19 figures reported by the public health departments in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

In a Facebook post on the evening of August 16, Camden County reported a total number of 745 COVID-19 cases since March 21. Among those cases, 104 were considered active and were being followed by the department along with their close contacts while 622 have recovered. At the time of the post, eight people were hospitalized and the number of deaths in the county stands at 11.



In Miller County, the latest total number of cases reported as of September 17 was at 416 of which 80 remain active and 331 have recovered. To date, there have been 16 hospitalizations and five deaths so far.

The latest figures reported from Morgan County in a Facebook post on September 16 stated there were 220 total cases with 55 remaining active and a total of 163 who have recovered. A total of four cases are currently hospitalized and Morgan County is at two deaths as of this time.

Check lakenewsonline.com for continued COVID case updates around the Lake area, including an interactive COVID-19 map featured as a tab at the top of the website that continually updates itself with data from Johns Hopkins University, the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and USA TODAY. There are also interactive graphs featuring data from these same sources as well.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also features continued COVID-19 updates at:

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/