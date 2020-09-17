The October 7 deadline for voter registration is coming quickly. However, with technology providing a number of easy ways to get ready for election day, registration has never been easier. Here’s everything you need to know about getting registered to vote in Missouri.

The October 7 deadline for voter registration is coming quickly. However, with technology providing a number of easy ways to get ready for election day, registration has never been easier. Here’s everything you need to know about getting registered to vote in Missouri.

Camden County Clerk Rowland Todd took time to layout the main ways a resident around the lake can register. These include:

-Heading to your local city hall and asking for a registration form

-Asking for a registration form at your local library

-Coming directly into your county clerk’s office and registering

-UYtilizing your local Licensing bureau online as well as in-person (NOTE: Most licensing bureaus require an additional form of service before offering registration, such as updating a driver’s license or state ID)

-And, of course, the easiest way to register, online on your local county clerk website.

Todd says that, for anyone attempting to register, as long as your registration postage is marked on Oct. 7 or before, you will be eligible. He also noted that, for the many residents who will register online, be sure to bring a valid ID to your polling location. Some online services will not send out a physical card on time. However, as long as a successful registration is sent in, polling judges can look up information at the time of voting to verify your registration.

“Registration is simple. The key is to make it easy and secure,” Todd said.

Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft has posted a list of FAQs online about registration as well. Here is a list of some of the most popular questions:

What should I do about my registration if I move, or change my name?

In order to change your name in the voter registration lists, you need to contact the election authority before the election or an election judge at your polling place and notify them of the change. The election authority will enter the change on the record and issue new voter identification cards. Voters are allowed to vote at one election under the old name without changing their voter registration after notifying the election judges of the name change.

If you have moved to a different address within the same county, you are permitted to change your registration address on Election Day at your new polling place or the central polling location. It is recommended that you contact your local election official with any address changes prior to Election Day in order to determine your assigned polling place.

How do I find out if I’m registered to vote or if I am on the voter rolls in the county where I live?

You may look up whether or not you are currently registered to vote at the Voter Information Lookup online. You may also contact your local election authority.

I lost my voter identification card. How do I obtain a new one?

You may contact your local election authority to request a new one. Presenting a voter identification card is not required on election day. Voters must present a form of valid id. You may look up your polling place at the Voter Information Lookup.