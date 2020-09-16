A Stover man was injured Tuesday afternoon when his side mirror collided with the side mirror of an oncoming vehicle, causing it to break off and strike him on Highway 135 in Morgan County.

A Stover man was injured Tuesday afternoon when his side mirror collided with the side mirror of an oncoming vehicle, causing it to break off and strike him on Highway 135 in Morgan County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol states that Andrew Ernsberger, 19, of Stover, was minorly injured by the collision. Ernsberger was heading south in a 1993 Dodge Dakota and Charles Hayden, 89, also of Stover, was heading north in a 2015 Ford F150. The impact occurred north of the north junction at Route J. Both drivers were wearing safety devices and Hayden was not reported to have any injuries. Ernsberger was taken by private conveyance to St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City.

Both vehicles were reported to have minor damage and were driven from the scene.