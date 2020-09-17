A Miller County woman accused of poisoning her husband with antifreeze before setting the bedroom of the house they shared on fire is set to be arraigned in Miller County Circuit Court on Sept. 29.

A Miller County woman accused of poisoning her husband with antifreeze before setting the bedroom of the house they shared on fire is set to be arraigned in Miller County Circuit Court on Sept. 29.

Amy Murray, 41, of Iberia, is charged with murder, armed criminal action, felony tampering and arson after traces of the chemical found in antifreeze turned up in an autopsy of her husband's body after his body was recovered from the fire at their home.

Investigators believe Amy Murray killed her husband after getting involved with an inmate at the correctional facility where she worked. Murray was bound over to circuit court in August following a preliminary hearing.

According to the probable cause statement, someone reported a house fire to the Miller County on Dec. 11, 2018. The fire was at the home of Amy and Joshua Murray on Janice Drive in Miller County.

Officers found a deceased male body identified as Joshua Murray on a bed in the residence’s master bedroom. The fire damage was limited and contained to the master bedroom.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office determined the fire started on the bed where the body was located, according to the probable cause statement. The fire was determined to be arson and not be an accidental fire.

The Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office at the University Hospital in Columbia concluded the cause of death “was likely Ethylene Glycol poisoning. The medical examiner concluded that Joshua was deceased prior to the fire occurring,” according to the probable cause statement.

Ethylene Glycol is a colorless liquid used as an antifreeze. Cell phone records revealed Murray was at the residence 30 minutes before the fire was reported.

She alleged, during the investigation, that she left the residence with her 11-year-old son and her two inside dogs to go to McDonald’s in Osage Beach. She alleged that “when she returned to the house it was full of smoke and that the bedroom was on fire and Joshua Murray was inside the bedroom. Amy said she could not go inside the residence because the smoke was too heavy,” according to the probable cause statement.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that Amy was employed as a nurse at the Jefferson City Correctional Facility. While employed there she had developed a romantic relationship with an inmate at the facility. The probable cause statement does not disclose how long the relationship had been going on.

According to the probable cause statement, investigators listened to recorded phone conversations from the Department of Corrections between Amy and the inmate . She talked about “not wanting to be around her husband, Joshua, and wanting a divorce from him”. After Joshua’s death, Amy allegedly talked about getting married to the inmate.