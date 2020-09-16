Southwest Fire Press Release:

"On 9/15/20 at approximately 2:37pm, Southwest Fire and Mid County Fire responded to the 200 block of Parrack Rd for a horse stuck in the mud. Upon arrival crews met with the horse’s owner and were taken to a pond where they found the horse. After some time and consultation with a veterinarian the horse was successfully pulled from the mud. The horse was expectedly hungry and tired and after some rest and food he was able to get up on his feet and walk up out of the woods. The horse is being treated by the vet."