Lake Regional Health Systems is asking residents around the lake to support a great cause from the comfort of their own couch and to not to join them for the annual Denim & Diamonds Event benefiting the Commitment to Caring initiative.

Commitment to Caring focuses on rallying community support for advanced health care services at Lake Regional Health System. The first project to be funded by the initiative will be a three-story tower addition to the hospital’s north side that will house a new Cardiac Institute and expanded Cancer Center. The $25 million, three-story tower addition to the hospital's north side will house a new Cardiac Institute and expanded Cancer Center. Currently, heart disease affects one in three Americans; cancer strikes nearly two in five. Drawing the community together through Commitment to Caring will help Lake Regional provide the best care for these diseases. Lake Regional has raised $1 million so far



“Drawing the community together through Commitment to Caring will help Lake Regional provide the best cancer and cardiac care possible,” said Mary Ann Hodgson, co-chair of the No-Show Ball Committee. “During the past 40 years, the ball has raised more than $2 million for Lake Regional Health System. We hope the community will continue to show their support for this meaningful cause even though we cannot be together in person.”



To participate, donations to the no-show event can be made at lakeregional.com/noshow2020. Those who submit donations by Thursday, Oct. 1, will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a 14 karat white gold and diamond necklace from Duncan II Jewelry or a denim certificate from Blair’s Landing. Winners will be announced on Lake Regional’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.



In addition, donors have the option to enter the no-show excuse contest. The most creative excuse will win barbecue for four delivered by Wobbly Boots Road House. Submit your donation and no-show excuse by Thursday, Oct. 1, to be entered into the contest. The public will vote for the best excuse on Lake Regional’s Facebook page from 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.



The Hospital Auxiliary is grateful to their event sponsors: Blair’s Landing, Duncan II Jewelry, Modern Litho and Wobbly Boots Road House. Additional sponsorships are welcome. For more information, contact Terri Hall, CTFA, Lake Regional Fund Development director, at 573-348-8153 or visit lakeregional.com/noshow2020.