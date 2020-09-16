In these unprecedented times, donating blood is even more important. The Elks Blood Drive is another great way to make a difference in our community.

In these unprecedented times, donating blood is even more important. The Elks Blood Drive is another great way to make a difference in our community. Currently, there is an urgent need for blood. Donating is quick and easy. The Red Cross has implemented new procedures and protocols to make sure donating is safe. The Red Cross staff is efficient and does an expert job of collecting the donations. Please come and show how much you care. Culver’s in Osage Beach has donated coupons for a pint of frozen custard for each pint of blood donated. So, give a pint and get a pint, and the next time you’re in Culver’s thank them for supporting our blood drive.

In addition, the Red Cross is now testing all donations for the presence of antibodies to the Coronavirus. So, this is also a good way to find out if you were infected, but asymptomatic.

To make an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org & enter sponsor code ElksLaurie, or contact Amanda Okenfuss at 573-489-2383 or amanda.okenfuss@redcross.org. For eligibility questions call the Red Cross at (866) 236-3276 or visit the Red Cross website www.redcrossblood.org.

WALKINS ARE WELCOME, but it is recommended you make an appointment. In July, we had over 50 appointments and were only able to take walkins to fill in for no-shows.

---

Elks Blood Drive Thursday, September 24th Starting 11:00am till 4:00pm In the Upstairs Banquet Room 175 Elks Lane, Laurie